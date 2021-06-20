HUNTINGTON — Local resident and dog lover Deb Elliotte has started an endowment for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter with a donation of $1,000.
Elliotte has started a collaborative effort to run a peer-to-peer campaign to raise another $9,000 or more for the shelter.
The purpose of the endowment is to have a continuous income stream for the shelter. The endowment was Elliotte’s idea to help Shelter Director Courtney Proctor Cross with the loss of two of her animals Martha and Persimmon.
Elliotte will be the chairman of the shelter support campaign. The peer-to-peer campaign will engage a major donors division and 10 team captains to raise $500 each with the help of a team that they will select.
Each team will name their team and will look to family and friends to help the shelter provide fur friends through the animal shelter for years to come.
“Love and companionship is the greatest gift of pet ownership,” Elliotte said.
A shelter pet advocate, Connie Reed Beaty, has partnered with Elliotte to help organize the Shelter Support Campaign. Beaty, retired from the YMCA of the USA, had a shelter male cat, named Gizmo, who she says “choose her” at a shelter tour she had organized with a group of kids in 2009.
“Gizmo was in a cage with another cat and put his paw out at me through the cage. That was it. Instant love. He was my everything for 13 years,” Beaty said.
Beaty was the first to sign on as a Shelter Support Campaign volunteer. She plans to raise $1,000 and will recruit others to raise $1,000 or $500 for a special opportunity to help the shelter have a continuous financial security. Each team captain will receive a short overview of how to campaign. One hundred percent of the funds will go to the endowment.
The Huntington Cabell-Wayne Animal Shelter Endowment is a Fund of the Foundation for the Tri-State Community.
Anyone interested in donating to the fund can send contributions to the Foundation for the Tri-State Community, P.O. Box 7392, Huntington, WV 25779, indicating the Shelter Endowment in the memo line.
All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. The Foundation for the Tri-State Community Inc. is a community foundation serving eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and southwestern West Virginia.
For more information, call the shelter at 304-696-5551.