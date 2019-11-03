SALT ROCK — Enon Missionary Baptist Church celebrated its 175th birthday Oct. 20 with a special service at the church on Tyler Creek in Salt Rock.
The church hosted nearly double its normal attendance with special singing, preaching, food and fellowship. Pastor Chris Griffith led the services and the outpouring of emotion and testimony demonstrated the heart of Enon to its many visitors.
The original church built of logs stood on or near the site of the present structure. The earliest records of the church show that it was organized May 27, 1844. The first known pastor was the Rev. Benjamin L. Perry, who is considered the father of Enon Baptist Church.
The church building built in 1844 was used by private and subscription schools before and during the Civil War.
Through the years the need for a new, larger building for the congregation was evident, and the current structure was built in October 1948. Throughout the years the church has built onto its original structure to meet the needs of the growing church.
Enon continues to grow and held one of its largest vacation Bible school programs earlier this year.
The church doors are open at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Sunday and at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The church welcomes visitors.