HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University School of Music will present its Jazz Ensemble I in concert at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Smith Recital Hall.
The concert, “Celebrating 80 Years of Blue Note Records,” will feature music from the record label’s most influential artists, including Horace Silver, Wayne Shorter, Art Blakey, Hank Mobley, Kenny Dorham and John Coltrane.
The concert is free and open to the public, with sponsorship from the School of Music in the College of Arts and Media. Free parking is available after 7 p.m. on Marshall’s campus.