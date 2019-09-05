HUNTINGTON - It's time to wish a happy 70th birthday to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. On Sunday, Sept. 8, EPPC will host its "Welcome Home Sunday and 70th Birthday Celebration" at the church, which is located at 1338 Enslow Blvd., during the regular 11 a.m. worship service.
Coffee Fellowship begins at 10:30 a.m. and will be followed by a worship service led by Eric Springer at 11. The service will celebrate the past 70 years and look to the future of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. Special music will be led by the Chancel Choir; Johan Botes, organist; and Reed Smith, violinist. A memorial will be offered to recognize the 135 charter members of EPPC. They comprise the largest single group up to that time to form a church in the Presbytery.
After the service, everyone is invited to the Fellowship Hall to continue the celebration with a covered dish picnic including birthday cake, slide show highlighting the past 70 years of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, memorabilia from the church, a hymn sing and presentation of seven service projects to help our neighbors and community in honor of its 70 years.
All former and current members as well as friends, neighbors and visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend.