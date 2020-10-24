HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church has decided to make its 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans service virtual only due to the current infection rate for COVID-19 in Cabell County.
The service can be viewed at 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, on the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church YouTube channel or on the church’s Facebook page. Once the service is recorded Sunday, it will be available anytime thereafter on the listed platforms.
For more information, contact Pastor John Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagi@comcast.net.