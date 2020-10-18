HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington will still celebrate its Scottish heritage in a safely distanced and meaningful way for 2020.
The “Kirkin’ of the Tartans” is an American tradition that celebrates the Scottish heritage of the Presbyterian Church. At 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 the 17th annual Kirkin’ of the Tartans worship service will begin with a processional of musicians, beadle, minister, liturgist, acolytes and the tartans.
“It would be a shame to not have the service since the times now somewhat mirror what was going on back when the Kirkin’ services were created, because of the government restricting people congregating and worshiping,” said bagpiper J.D. Lowman, in a news release.
The church recognizes the threat of COVID-19 and wearing masks and social distancing will be enforced.
Special music under the direction of Dr. John Campbell will include Scottish traditional music on bagpipe and drum: “Highland Cathedral” and “Ye Jacobites by Name.” Sopranos Ann Harris and Hillary Ellison will sing “A Scottish Blessing” and “I to the Hills Will Lift My Eyes” respectively.
After Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Scottish forces were defeated by the English at the Battle of Culloden in 1746, Scotland once again came under British rule. To control the Scots, an act was passed that forbade the carrying of arms and the wearing of kilts or tartans, which represented Scottish heritage.
As the legend goes, this act prompted the stubborn Scots to carry a bit of their tartan secretly as they went to the Kirk (church). The minister then slipped a blessing (a Kirkin’) into the service for the tartans.
The first Kirkin’ in the U.S. was conducted during the early years of World War II by the late Dr. Peter Marshall, an eloquent Scot, chaplain of the U.S. Senate, and a pastor. Central to its theme is the presentation of various tartans — through flags and the wearing of tartans — for a blessing.
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is located at 1338 Enslow Blvd. in Huntington. For additional information, call the church office at 304-523-9920, Pastor John Yeager at 304-360-1198 or email eppc7@outlook.com.