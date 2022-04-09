The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

0905_enslow.JPG.jpg

Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington has announced events scheduled to observe the Easter season this year.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — For Christians, Palm Sunday on April 10 begins Passion Week.

In addition, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will offer reflection services from Monday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. A special Good Friday service will begin at noon with soloist Cayce Murphy.

Below is a listing of the ministers and their home church:

  • April 11 — “Money Changer Monday” with the Rev. Parrish Bridges from First Presbyterian, Huntington.
  • April 12 — “Tricky Tuesday” with Bishop Samuel Moore from Full Gospel Assembly.
  • April 13 — “Spy Wednesday” with Rodrigo Almeida from Enslow Park.
  • April 15 — “Good Friday” at noon with the Rev. Sharon Bell from Highlawn Presbyterian.

“This is a great opportunity for area churches to participate together during this holiest of weeks,” Pastor John Yeager of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church said. “Musicians and even dancers will be accompanying the ministers from their respective churches.”

All services are in person and online. For more information and links, contact the church office (304-523-9920) or Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com. The church website is www.enslowpresbychurch.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you