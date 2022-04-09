HUNTINGTON — For Christians, Palm Sunday on April 10 begins Passion Week.
In addition, Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will offer reflection services from Monday, April 11, through Wednesday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. A special Good Friday service will begin at noon with soloist Cayce Murphy.
Below is a listing of the ministers and their home church:
April 11 — “Money Changer Monday” with the Rev. Parrish Bridges from First Presbyterian, Huntington.
April 12 — “Tricky Tuesday” with Bishop Samuel Moore from Full Gospel Assembly.
April 13 — “Spy Wednesday” with Rodrigo Almeida from Enslow Park.
April 15 — “Good Friday” at noon with the Rev. Sharon Bell from Highlawn Presbyterian.
“This is a great opportunity for area churches to participate together during this holiest of weeks,” Pastor John Yeager of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church said. “Musicians and even dancers will be accompanying the ministers from their respective churches.”
