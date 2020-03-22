HUNTINGTON — Pastor John Yeager and his wife, Debbie, have lived in Huntington since 1991, so coming to Enslow Park Presbyterian Church from Eleanor Presbyterian is like coming home without ever having left.
Pastor Yeager was commissioned to Eleanor as pastor in 2015 and will start at Enslow Park on March 29.
“The 37 1/2-minute drive from West Pea Ridge to Eleanor gave us time to practice choir songs and discuss church activities,” Yeager said in a news release.
He is coming to Enslow Park in a part-time capacity.
“I drove past Enslow Park twice a day for almost 24 years before I retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Yeager said. “I always admired the church’s stately beauty, especially the colonnades between the two main buildings. Now my office is on the other side of them.”
Yeager completed the three-year Authorized Lay Preacher/Commissioned Pastor program in 2012. The program gives people interested in a second career in ministry an opportunity to serve churches in transition.
“Our Lord’s command to love one another was not a suggestion. The teams the folks at Enslow have formed to carry out ministry over the past year demonstrate that love,” he said.
Yeager is also the author of a three-book series titled “Called to Love — Connecting the Lectionary to Real Life.” The first book in the series was used at Enslow Park two years ago for its adult Bible study. He also served as one of three pastors providing interim support for UKirk, the Presbyterian ministry, at Marshall University (2016-17).
He is also active with the Huntington recovery community, having served on the board of Recovery Point (2010-12), and he, along with hospital staff, established a weekly recovery meeting at River Park Hospital. He currently meets with inmates once a month at the Western Regional Jail.
He holds a master’s degree from Marshall and a bachelor’s from the University of Cincinnati. Debbie Yeager is a retired R.N. and case manager and sings with River Magic Chorus Sweet Adelines.