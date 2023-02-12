HUNTINGTON — A new, local organization seeking to aid Ukrainian refugees will be introduced to area residents during a service of prayer and music at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd., Huntington.
Sunflower Seeds, Inc., Tri-State Aid for Ukraine, is a not-for-profit organization acting in partnership with the City of Orange, France, to provide clothing, food, medicine and sanitary supplies to Ukrainian refugees now living in Jaroslaw, Poland, a sister city with Orange. The people of Jaroslaw have been gracious and generous in accommodating the refugees, but their resources are stretched thin, and thus they requested help from Orange, according to a news release from Sunflower Seeds, Inc.
The Mission of Sunflower Seeds is to raise awareness of Ukraine’s struggle against an unprovoked invasion by Russia and raise resources to be channeled directly to Ukrainian refugees who have fled their homeland. Refugees are predominantly women and children, as able-bodied men are back home fighting the invaders.
Feb. 24 marks one year since Russian troops and tanks, directed by President Vladimir Putin, invaded Ukraine and started the war.
The Enslow Park service will invite those assembled to join in fervent prayer for an end to the war, and relief for the beleaguered Ukrainian people.
Music for the service will be provided by the church choir and piano soloist Nancy Asbury. Also, the Huntington High School Chamber Choir will sing “Total Praise” and “The Prayer of the Children.” A Taize’ group, “Springs of New Hope,” based at New Hope United Methodist Church, Proctorville, will lead the assembly into a conclusion of songs and meditative silences.
The prayer service will be led by Pastor John Yeager. Speakers include Huntington Mayor Steve Williams; Robert McCollister, a specialist on Ukraine and Russia who holds a Ph.D. in political science from The Ohio State University; and Sandrine Pierre, Ph.D., interim director of the Marshall Institute for Interdisciplinary Research and a native of Orange, France.
Contributions to Sunflower Seeds will be conveyed directly to Orange to allay fuel costs for the caravan of supplies and also to purchase additional supplies for Ukrainian refugees. Apart from the service, donations may be given through the Sunflower seed website at www.sunflowerseedstristate.com. For more information, contact Pastor Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.