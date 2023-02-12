The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A new, local organization seeking to aid Ukrainian refugees will be introduced to area residents during a service of prayer and music at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church, 1338 Enslow Blvd., Huntington.

Sunflower Seeds, Inc., Tri-State Aid for Ukraine, is a not-for-profit organization acting in partnership with the City of Orange, France, to provide clothing, food, medicine and sanitary supplies to Ukrainian refugees now living in Jaroslaw, Poland, a sister city with Orange. The people of Jaroslaw have been gracious and generous in accommodating the refugees, but their resources are stretched thin, and thus they requested help from Orange, according to a news release from Sunflower Seeds, Inc.

