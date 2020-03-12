HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will host a spaghetti fundraiser from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, to support its contemporary worship services and summer camps for children and youth. This event is open to the community. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 2 to 10. All are welcome.
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church is located at the corner of Enslow and Washington boulevards in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood, just west of Hal Greer Boulevard.
For more information, contact Rodrigo Almeida, EPPC outreach coordinator, at 304-972-8103 or eppcoutreach@gmail.com.