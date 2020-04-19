HUNTINGTON — One silver lining to the cloud of COVID-19 is that planet Earth is showing signs of recovery as humanity stays home: Los Angeles has the best air quality in decades, water in Lake Michigan is so clear that never before sunken ships can be seen, and mountain goats are occupying the streets of a town in South Wales.
Wednesday, April 22, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — a day set aside to celebrate and honor the beauty of all creation.
Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will host a worship service led by the Rev. Robin Blakeman on Earth Day. Johan Botes, Marshall University assistant professor of piano, will perform the music. The service will be available for viewing at noon on Wednesday, April 22, through the church’s website www.eppc72.wixsite.com/eppc/worship and on YouTube on the Enslow Park Presbyterian video channel.
“I believe we are all intertwined into our environmental surroundings, even as we pray fervently for the healing of all humanity,” Blakeman said in a news release. “So let’s celebrate the goodness of God’s creation — especially on Earth Day — and work for a more sustainable future for our children, so they can enjoy that beauty, too.”
Blakeman is a nearly lifelong resident of the Huntington area, and a Marshall University graduate. She is currently employed as a project coordinator of the Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition (OVEC). She is a leader of the Tri-State Water Defense network and serves on the ORSANCO Watershed Organizations Advisory Committee, working to preserve Ohio River pollution control standards.
For more information, contact Pastor John Yeager, 304-360-1198 or yeagi@comcast.net.