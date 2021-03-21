The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Enslow Presbyterian Church will conduct in-person, midday services at 12:15 p.m. during Passion Week, March 29 to April 2.

Speakers are:

Monday: The Rev. Parrish Bridges from First Presbyterian Huntington

Tuesday: Bishop Samuel Moore from Full Gospel Assembly

Wednesday: Pastor Jim Johnston from Second Presbyterian

Thursday: Rodrigo Almeida, ALP, of Enslow Park

Friday: The Rev. Jeannie Evans, of Enslow Park

For more information contact Pastor John Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you