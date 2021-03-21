HUNTINGTON — Enslow Presbyterian Church will conduct in-person, midday services at 12:15 p.m. during Passion Week, March 29 to April 2.
Speakers are:
Monday: The Rev. Parrish Bridges from First Presbyterian Huntington
Tuesday: Bishop Samuel Moore from Full Gospel Assembly
Wednesday: Pastor Jim Johnston from Second Presbyterian
Thursday: Rodrigo Almeida, ALP, of Enslow Park
Friday: The Rev. Jeannie Evans, of Enslow Park
For more information contact Pastor John Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com