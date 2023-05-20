The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original (non-alcoholic) punch recipe. The top-prize winning recipe will be served at this year’s West Virginia Day Celebration at the Culture Center in Charleston on June 20.

The contest is held by the office of first lady Cathy Justice in honor of the state’s 160th birthday. Participants can enter online.

