CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents are invited to create and submit an original (non-alcoholic) punch recipe. The top-prize winning recipe will be served at this year’s West Virginia Day Celebration at the Culture Center in Charleston on June 20.
The contest is held by the office of first lady Cathy Justice in honor of the state’s 160th birthday. Participants can enter online.
“For generations, punch has always been a beloved drink at parties and family gatherings throughout West Virginia, and what better way to celebrate our state’s birthday than with a delicious punch contest,” Justice said. “We encourage everyone to participate and share their creative punch recipes. The Governor and I look forward to tasting the recipes and selecting a winner that embodies the spirit of West Virginia."
The recipe can be inspired by West Virginia colors, Appalachian flavors or family punch recipes.
Recipe submissions must include the number of people the recipe serves, a list of ingredients and instructions. In addition, participants may suggest special garnish to be added to their punch, give details about their recipe and tell why it is the best punch to honor West Virginia’s birthday.
One grand prize winner will be selected and additional prizes will be awarded during the West Virginia birthday celebration on June 20. The deadline for submissions is June 9.
