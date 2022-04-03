CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is accepting entries for the 2022 West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition until 4 p.m. Monday, May 2.
This is the 41st year for the exhibition, which will open Friday, May 27, with an awards ceremony at the annual Vandalia Gathering at the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex. The free summer-long exhibition will be displayed through Sept. 13.
Quilts and wall hangings can be mailed or hand delivered to Laiken Blankenship, exhibits coordinator for the department, at the Culture Center.
Quilts and wall hangings, handmade or machine made, by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition. Special consideration will be given to hand-quilted entries. Entrants may submit one quilt and one wall hanging. There is a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry. Quilts and wall hangings shown previously in a Department of Arts, Culture and History Quilts and Wall Hangings juried exhibition are not eligible.
A quilting workshop will be May 6 by Juror Linda Luggen titled “Ironing Out the Wrinkles.” Participants will bring their problem pieces for a troubleshooting Q&A. There are limited spaces available, and an RSVP is required.
