HUNTINGTON — Can you sing, dance or even perform magic? Then you might be the next winner of Tri-State Stars. Entries are now being accepted for the third annual competition that invites talent from across the region to compete for up to $1,000. Proceeds from Tri-State Stars benefit the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
“We have such amazing talent in our area,” said Bradley Burck, vice president of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation. “This event is an opportunity for people to showcase their talent and help raise money for the children’s hospital. It is a great experience for all involved.”
The contest is open to non-professional or semi-professional performers who live in and around the Tri-State area. Those interested in submitting an entry can find a list of eligible acts on the Tri-State Stars website under the rules tab.
“The first round of the competition is through video submission to our website,” explained Burck. “All videos should be 6 minutes or less and should not contain profanity or any act that is considered dangerous.”
Round one entries will be accepted until Feb. 27. Entries will not be judged on the quality of the video submitted. They will be judged on the talent displayed.
“Submitted videos do not have to be slick, highly edited promotional masterpieces,” said Burck. “In fact, we would much rather see a straightforward, unedited performance that shows both personality and talent. Simply record your act with a video camera or phone and submit it.”
For more information about Tri-State Stars or to submit an entry, visit www.chhfoundation.org.