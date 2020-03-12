HUNTINGTON — Thursday’s America concert at the the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first in what became a long string of cancellations of local events.
“The Marshall Artists Series is disappointed for our patrons and the community including our Marshall University students, however, we understand the need to keep the public safe,” said Penny Watkins, executive director for the Marshall Artists Series. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and we hope to bring them back in the future.”
Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information, call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.
Among other events to be affected by concerns regarding the virus are:
- Cabell County Schools’ “A Night on Fifth” Superintendent’s Art Walk set for Thursday, March 12, has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been determined.
- The WSAZ Home & Garden Show scheduled for this weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington has been canceled. More information about upcoming events held at Mountain Health Arena within the next two weeks will be provided as soon as possible.
- The planned face-to-face TEDxMarshallU event at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium on Saturday, March 14, will be replaced by a livestreamed version of the program for all ticketed individuals, according to Marshall University.
“Our student team has put countless hours into planning this event, and we are extremely disappointed that we cannot go forward as planned. But we remain committed to bringing the amazing messages of our speakers to the world,” organizers said. “We will be sending emails with the livestream link to all ticketed individuals and sponsors with additional information in the next few days.”
This is the second such event organized by Marshall University students, faculty and staff. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The theme for this year’s TEDxMarshallU event is “Bridges,” which will feature a diverse group of speakers sharing experiences, motivation, and concepts that address this theme in the Marshall community and the Appalachian region.
- Marshall University’s HerdCon, originally scheduled for March 14, has been canceled.
- Marshall University’s Dance Gala, originally scheduled for March 14, has been canceled. The event was in honor of longtime Huntington dance instructor Ella Hay. Patrons can call the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center box office at 304-696-2787 for refunds and information.
- The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is postponing its March 14 concert featuring cellist Zuill Bailey.
“Based on the governor’s request not to hold events with large crowds because of ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, we decided it was in the best interest of our patrons’ and musicians’ health and safety to postpone the concert,” said WVSO President Joe Tackett.
The WVSO plans to reschedule the concert at a later date. Patrons who have already purchased tickets have two options: Use the tickets to attend the rescheduled concert or exchange them for an upcoming concert by calling the Clay Center at 304-561-3570. Other concert-related events also planned for Saturday, including a Master Class with Bailey, a Patron Trip meeting and a pre-concert lecture and reception, also will not be held.
- Marshall University Charles Moffat Lecture, originally scheduled for March 16, has been canceled.
- Amicus Curiae Lecture featuring Peter Hansan, originally scheduled for March 17, has been postponed due to the speaker’s college suspending all travel.
- Cabell County’s All County middle and high school concerts have been postponed. The All County Choir concert was scheduled for March 17 at Cabell Midland High School and the All County Band Concert was scheduled for March 19 at Huntington High School.
- West Virginia Thespians Conference, originally scheduled for March 19-21 at Marshall, has been canceled. Visit www.wvthespians.org for more information.
- Mountain Stage has canceled all March live performances. Tickets purchased at Taylor Books in Charleston can be refunded by the store and tickets purchased online through Eventbrite can be refunded by emailing live@mountainstage.org. Mountain Stage is working to reschedule the shows.
- Marshall’s Empty Bowls fundraiser benefiting Facing Hunger Foodbank has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for April 3.
- MU IT Day and Codeathon, originally scheduled for April 3-4, has been canceled.
- Wellfest at the Marshall Recreation Center, originally scheduled for April 8, has been canceled.
- Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence, originally scheduled for April 13-17 at Marshall, has been canceled.
- MU School of Theatre and Dance’s production of Sense and Sensibility, originally scheduled for April 15-28, has been canceled. The school said they will likely include the show in their next season due to the hard work already put into the production.
- West Virginia Science Adventure’s 4th Annual Science Blitz, scheduled for April 18 at Marshall, has been canceled.