HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two West Virginia native writers: Craig Johnson and R.G. Yoho. The free event is set for 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Heritage Station.
Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series “Longmire.”
He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir and the Prix SNCF du Polar.
His novella “Spirit of Steamboat” was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 25, with his wife, Judy. He was born in Huntington and attended Marshall University.
Yoho is a West Virginia native with a passion for history and tales of the American West. Yoho is the author of seven Westerns, including the five-book Kellen Malone series. A work of nonfiction, “The Nine Lives of Charles E. Lively, The Deadliest Man in the West Virginia-Colorado Coal Mine Wars,” is Yoho’s most recent book. He is a former president of the West Virginia Writers, along with being a proud member of the Western Writers of America.
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month.
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.