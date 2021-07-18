The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

craig-johnson.jpg

Author Craig Johnson

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two West Virginia native writers: Craig Johnson and R.G. Yoho. The free event is set for 7 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Heritage Station.

Johnson is the New York Times bestselling author of the Longmire mysteries, the basis for the hit Netflix original series “Longmire.”

He is the recipient of the Western Writers of America Spur Award for fiction, the Mountains and Plains Booksellers Award for fiction, the Nouvel Observateur Prix du Roman Noir and the Prix SNCF du Polar.

His novella “Spirit of Steamboat” was the first One Book Wyoming selection. He lives in Ucross, Wyoming, population 25, with his wife, Judy. He was born in Huntington and attended Marshall University.

Yoho is a West Virginia native with a passion for history and tales of the American West. Yoho is the author of seven Westerns, including the five-book Kellen Malone series. A work of nonfiction, “The Nine Lives of Charles E. Lively, The Deadliest Man in the West Virginia-Colorado Coal Mine Wars,” is Yoho’s most recent book. He is a former president of the West Virginia Writers, along with being a proud member of the Western Writers of America.

The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month.

For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you