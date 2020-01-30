Here are some of the big events coming up in February. To add your event to our calendar, visit www.herald-dispatch. com/hdcalendar/ and click Add Event.
Sunday, Feb. 2
n Concert of Soloists Competition, 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Smith Music Hall, Huntington.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
n 4th annual Marshall University Student Short Film Festival, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, Huntington.
n Marshall Artists Series: “The Simon & Garfunkel Story,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $54-$85.
Thursday, Feb. 6
n Rodney Carrington Live, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $40-$59.
Friday, Feb. 7
n 51st annual West Virginia Outdoor Sports Show, Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 7-9.
n Marshall Artists Series: “Madame Butterfly,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Tickets, $54-$85.
Saturday, Feb. 8
n The Gravy Bowl, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Ashland Train Depot, Ashland. Admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and under are admitted at no charge. Sampling tickets are $1 each or six tickets for $5. Admission and tasting tickets may be purchased on-site the day of the event.
n The Inspirations, Primitive Quartet, and The Perrys, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $20-$25.
n WVSO And The Winner Is!, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Clay Center, Charleston. Walk the red carpet as the WVSO plays Academy-Award winning music, including works by John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch and more. Tickets, $20-$70.
n 19th annual Valentine Celebration, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. DoubleTree by Hilton, 1001 3rd Ave., Huntington. Dinner and dancing complete with open bar, silent auction, Local Celebrity Lip-Sync Battle and door prizes. Tickets, $85 per person and $170 per couple. Proceeds benefit Developmental Therapy Center.
n American Cheer Power Valentine Open Championship, 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets, $15 cash only.
n Big Time Pro Wrestling, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Good Samaritan Church Community Center, Huntington. Doors open at 6 p.m. All tickets $12, kids under 12 years old $5.
n Mardi Gras Huntington Style!, 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. St. Mary’s Center for Education, Huntington. Dress in your favorite Mardi Gras attire and enjoy seafood, drinks and a live band. Tickets are $125 each. Call Velma Workman at 304-526-6314. Proceeds to benefit the Huntington Symphony Orchestra and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center Samaritan Fund.
n Mike Mad Dog Adams, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. Tickets, $10.
Sunday, Feb. 9
n Jason Boland & The Stragglers, 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Cost, $25.
n KEE100 Bridal Expo, noon-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Mountain Health Arena, Huntington. Tickets are $10.
Monday, Feb. 10
n Little Victories Sweetheart Dinner, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Little Victories Animal Rescue Shelter, 3589 Wire Branch Rd, Huntington. Tickets, $75. Proceeds support Little Victories. Menu by Rocco’s Ristorante. Call Stephanie at 304-412-1177.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
n Paramount Kids Present: “Junie B. Jones, The Musical Jr.”, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $8-$10.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
n “Waitress”, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $37-$85.
Friday, Feb. 14
n Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Best of The Second City, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $28-$48.
n Love Fest, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, Charleston. Live music from The Sea The Sea, The Kind Thieves and a Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald by the Bob Thompson Unit featuring Shayla Leftridge. Ticket includes food, music, star charts/horoscopes, professional photos and more. Advance tickets are $40 and $50 day of show. Proceeds benefit West Virginia Health Right and the HOPE program.
n Valentine’s Dinner & Dance, 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Embassy Suites, 300 Court St., Charleston. Hosted by the Appalachian Children’s Chorus. Live band, magician, photographer and ACC’s choristers. Free babysitting on the premises is included for children ages 5 and up. They must be registered in advance. Tickets are $100 per person at www.wvacc.org, by calling 304-343-1111 or emailing accinfo@wvacc.org.
n Valentines Dinner Theater, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill. 6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15. An evening of fine dining and entertainment. Dinner and show, $29.95 per person. Dinner, show and an overnight stay in Lewis Caveland Lodge for $111.95 + tax for two people.
Saturday, Feb. 15
n The SteelDrivers with Nickel & Rose, 7:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $22-$45.
n Hammertown Band, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Mountaineer Opry House, at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Adults $15, seniors $12, children 12 and under $5.
n Woody Hawley Concert Series - Peter Mulvey, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Clay Center, Charleston. A singer/songwriter extraordinaire with 18 albums to his credit. Tickets, $23.50.
n Wild & Wonderful Winter IPA Festival, 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Black Sheep Harley-Davidson, 408 4th St., Huntington. Tickets, $50.
Sunday, Feb. 16
n Ballet Magnificat’s performance of “Prodigal’s Journey”, Sunday, Feb. 16. Cabell Midland High School, Ona. Hosted by True Impact Performing Arts. Tickets, $14.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
n “The Laramie Project”, Francis-Boothe Experimental Theater at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse, 1600 block of 5th Avenue, Huntington. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Feb. 18-22. Tickets, $20 adults, $15 seniors and faculty and $7 for children 12 and under.
Thursday, Feb. 20
n Jason Aldean: We Back Tour 2020, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Tickets, $25.50.
n Marshall Artists Series: “Finding Neverland”, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, 925 4th Ave., Huntington. Tickets, $54-$85.
Friday, Feb. 21
n Winter Jam 2020, 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, Charleston. Featuring Crowder, Hillsong Young & Free, Andy Mineo and more.
n Kulick, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Cost, $15.
Saturday, Feb. 22
n Rick Springfield, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland. Tickets, $50-$100.
n FeastivALL 2020, 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Berry Hills Country Club, Charleston. Annual fundraiser in support of FestivALL’s vibrant arts programming and entertainment experiences. Guests will enjoy a 5-course gourmet meal and libations. Tickets, $115 regular, $125 reserved seating or $150 VIP. Visit www.festivallcharleston.com/events.
n 2020 Museum Ball, 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Huntington Museum of Art, Huntington. Theme: The Emerald City of Oz. Presented by Mountain Health Network. For tickets, call Development Officer Rebecca Stephens at 304-529-2701, Ext. 327.
n Day of the Sun Album Release Party, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Ro-Na Theater, Ironton. With ZeroKing, Suffer and King’s Hollow. Tickets, $10.
Sunday, Feb. 23
n 10th Annual Bridal Expo, 1:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Kyova Tri-State Mall, Ashland. Sponsored by Grayson Area Chamber of Commerce. Contact 606-474-4401 or graysonchamber41143@windstream.net. Free.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
n Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party!, Charleston Municipal Auditorium, Charleston. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26. Tickets, $25.
n Youth Organizations United present “Alice in Wonderland!”, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Clay Center, Charleston. Tickets, $18.50.
Friday, Feb. 28
n Zilla Bash with Rumpke Mountain Boys, Fletchers Grove & Moonshine Crossing, 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. V Club, 741 6th Ave., Huntington. Cost, $20.