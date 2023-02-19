The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Downward-facing dog will soon involve a lot more cats, as EveryBODY Fitness hosts its first “Cats on Mats” yoga class at 6 p.m. on March 6.

EveryBODY Fitness is partnering with Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter to help raise awareness for International Rescue Cat Day, which is celebrated every year on March 2.

