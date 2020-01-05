HUNTINGTON — Soon, one of Huntington’s reigning chancellors of good will make her way downstairs and around a few dark corners to sit at her desk one last time.
In the basement catacombs of the Somerville building on 5th Avenue sits the 42-year veteran of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State. But later this month, the executive director, Patti Price, will enter retirement and the organization will bid farewell to one of its most experienced team members.
“I just feel that it’s time,” Price said in November. “I’m just maybe ready to take it easy, and I feel that it’s time for someone else to take the reins.”
The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State is to “provide mentors to help children reach their greatest possible futures,” according to Price. The nonprofit organization supplies underprivileged children with “encouragement, consistency, friendship, and guidance” through volunteers and employees as “Big Brothers” or “Big Sisters.”
In 1978, after Price had earned her graduate degree in counseling from Marshall University, she sought out an opening at Big Brothers Big Sisters, where she has been ever since.
She said retiring feels “very bittersweet.” She is “at peace” with her decision despite knowing she will soon face goodbyes and an adjustment into retired life.
“We have such a wonderful staff,” she said. “They love what they do and they care so much about our mission. Not being with them every day, I think, is going to be a real adjustment for me.”
Price said she will miss her staff, board of directors, and hearing about the children in the program the most.
It took Price a year to make the decision to retire, then she gave a year’s notice of her upcoming departure. This time has provided her time to dwell in her decision, but she is confident it is the right one. She said she is excited for the agency’s future.
“There’s so much growing to do. I just think Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State has endless possibilities,” Price said. The organization’s plan and “continual goal” is to serve more children by recruiting more volunteer mentors.
Price, wife to Randy Price and mother of grown children Evan Price and Liz Woody, said her plan after retiring is to enjoy time with her family and take care of herself by doing whatever she pleases, but also remain in contact with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State.
“I hope to continue to be the person that I think I have become in being here. If there are ways I can get involved in the future, then I would like to do that,” Price said. “I’m not someone who is used to staying at home, obviously.”
Robin Rowe Creasy, who has been associated with St. Mary’s Medical Center, has been hired to replace Price, whose last day is set for Jan. 31.