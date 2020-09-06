HUNTINGTON — Facing Hunger Food Bank has been awarded $44,000 in Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) credits that are available for us to give to donors as of Aug. 31.
Taxpayers are eligible to use NIP credits by submitting a gift to Facing Hunger Food Bank of $500 or more before the March 15, 2020, deadline. The amount of the credit received is up to half the amount of the donation, and the credit may be used to reduce the taxpayer’s state, personal or corporate income tax liability.
More information about NIP credits can be found in the Neighborhood Investment Program by visiting http://wvnpa.org.
Donations to Facing Hunger Foodbank will be used to support programs such as the Mobile Pantry Program, Back Pack Program, Senior Program and more.