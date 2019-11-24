HUNTINGTON — The Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., is collecting donated goods for the Huntington-Cabell-Wayne Animal Control Shelter and Lily’s Place during the month of November. is open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Staff members at the Community Center have called the donation drive the “Gratitude Project” to show their appreciation for the support the community has provided to the Community Center this year.

Items that the Community Center is collecting for the Animal Control Shelter include paper towels and toilet paper; equine pine bedding; Purina Cat, Dog and Puppy Chow; Pine Sol; bleach; newspapers; leashes; collars and food service gloves.

Items requested for Lily’s Place include unscented trash bags; toilet bowl cleaner; rolls of paper towels; Johnson & Johnson disposable washcloths; bottled water; Swiffer wet and dry cloths; and disinfecting wipes. For more information, call Jess Neal at 304-521-5683.

