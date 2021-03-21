HUNTINGTON — Yoga and a Christian worship service are not usually integrated, but that is what will happen at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. As part of the church’s Passion Week events, Joan St. Clair with Studio 8 will lead a “Faith Flow” as Pastor John Yeager recites verses that follow the teachings and life of Christ through a moving meditation of breathing and various poses.
Yeager said the purpose of the service “is to give God glory, to provide an opportunity for those interested in non-traditional worship, and to broaden the worship experience for all.” This offering is donation-based with a portion of the proceeds going to Harmony House and Facing Hunger.
“Yoga means ‘to unite’ and predates any organized religions,” Yeager said in a news release. “The Presbyterian Book of Order encourages creative gifts of movement because in their simplicity of form and function, they give glory to God, thus they are appropriate for worship. So what better way to give focus to the events of Passion Week.”
The service will include the Lord’s Supper as integral to the life of Christ and Passion Week. The asana or “poses” were utilized in 19th Century to help youth to release energy so they could sit in stillness.
“It is in this stillness we hope to remember God’s love expressed through Christ’s death and resurrection,” Yeager said.
Space is limited due to social distancing and attendees are asked to bring their own mat. Reservations must be made through the Studio 8 webpage at https://www.studio8wv.com/events-workshops/.