MILTON — “Faithful Fitness” classes will be offered at Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church St., beginning Monday, Jan. 20. Classes are open to the general public.
Classes include:
VIP — Mondays at 11 a.m. starting Jan. 20.
Low-impact cardio/muscular endurance using handheld weights, elastic tubing, and a ball for resistance and range of motion; chair is used for seated exercises and/or standing support.
Body Conditioning — Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 21.
This class is designed to tone and firm your body through exercises that you can do at your own level using a small amount of equipment. Bring your own exercise mat. Each class will end with a devotion and prayer. The cost is $3 per class.
Call or text the instructor at 304-419-4956 or call the church office at 304-743-3461 for more information.