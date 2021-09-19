HUNTINGTON — As temperatures fall and autumn approaches, West Virginians can expect some colors in the leaves in the southern regions in late October.
The West Virginia Division of Forestry, along with assistance from the Department of Tourism, released the state’s annual fall foliage report earlier this month. The report cited areas of highest elevation seeing color changes and leaves falling in late September, while the majority of West Virginia will not see significant changes until mid- to late October.
“Anytime somebody asks me about predictions for the leaves, I tell them that the leaves are going to change regardless,” said assistant state forester Linda Carnell. “But everything we do is a prediction, and it could all change based on moisture, temperature — anything really.”
The leaves changing is based on a variety of factors, with the most prominent reasons relating to the length of daytime and cooler temperatures, Carnell said.
Carnell, who often participates in educational programs with children, tells people the cooler temperatures in the evenings are a form of trigger for trees to begin the process of leaves changing and falling.
In addition to the temperature drops, the amount of moisture in the area can sometimes affect the vibrancy of colors, and different trees have leaves with underlying colors.
“A little tidbit that a lot of people don’t know — a lot of people think that the leaves change color, but actually that color is in that leaf during its entire life, during its entire growing period,” Carnell said.
“What happens is when the leaves are working, you see the leaves are green and that’s because there’s chlorophyll in them. But when the seasons change, there’s something that cuts off the supply from the branch to the leaf. Then the leaf breaks down and the other colors — the red, orange or yellow — all become visible.”
The Division of Forestry website includes an infographic with the different colors of leaves often seen with different trees. While many oak leaves turn to red and brown, maple, walnut and other leaves often turn into yellows and multicolored as the temperatures drop.
Assistant Regional Forester Charlie Spencer from the Milton headquarters said in the Huntington/Charleston area, the colors are not always vibrant and often are limited to yellow and brown. Areas with higher elevation, such as Tucker County and Snowshoe, will see more vibrant colors.
The majority of West Virginia will see leaves changing color in mid-October, and the southwestern part of the state, Northern Panhandle and Eastern Panhandle will likely not see significant changes until late October.
The Division of Forestry is also working with the Department of Tourism to update sites where noticeable leaves changing are occurring throughout the state. Updated spots for fall scenery are expected to be posted online each Monday.