HUNTINGTON — The Fall International Film Festival will take place at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center beginning Thursday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 6, featuring six critically acclaimed films from around the world. The annual event will feature films from France, Germany, Japan, China, Lebanon and Mexico.
Tickets for the Fall International Film Festival are $10 per film, $5 for part-time students, and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID. Films to be shown during the festival are:
‘Non-Fiction’ (France)
Starring Juliette Binoche and Guillaume Canet, this drama set in the Parisian publishing world tells the story of when a controversial writer begins blurring the lines between truth and story when he uses his real life love affairs in his novels — including a passionate fling between him and an actress who happens to be married to his editor. “Non-Fiction” shows at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4; at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
‘Transit’ (Germany)
As German troops approach Paris, Georg, a young German refugee, flees to the French port of Marseille. In his possession are documents that belonged to an author named Weidel, who committed suicide. Assuming Weidel’s identity, Georg has his manuscript, letters and visa assurance from the Mexican embassy. Georg meets and falls in love with Marie who is desperate to find her missing husband — the very man he is impersonating — in order to get help in getting out of France. “Transit” was nominated for a Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Transit shows at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
‘The Shoplifters’ ( Japan)
Golden Globe and Academy Award nominee, and Palme d’Or winner “The Shoplifters” tells the story of a family on the outskirts of Tokyo united by fierce loyalty and a knack for petty theft. When the young son is arrested, secrets are exposed that could upend their tenuous, below the radar existence. “The Shoplifters” shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
”The Farewell” (China/USA)
Audience Award winner at the Sundance London Film Festival, with a remarkable 99% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, “The Farewell” follows a Chinese family who discovers their grandmother only has a short while left to live. The family decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling an impromptu wedding to gather before she passes. Billi, struggling being outside her home country, now must grapple with her family’s decision to not tell her grandmother the truth. “The Farewell” shows at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, and at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
”Capernaum” (Lebanon)
Academy Award and Golden Globe nominated “Capernaum” is the highest grossing Middle-Eastern film of all time and was named as one of the best movies of 2018 by The New York Times. The film stars child star and Syrian refugee Zain Al Rafeea as a 12-year-old living in the slums of Beirut. The film is told in flashback format, showing his encounters with an Ethiopian immigrant and her infant son, and leads up to his attempt to sue his parents for child neglect. “Capernaum” shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
”Perfect Strangers” (Mexico)
With remakes in seven different countries, “Perfect Strangers” is the story of what seems to be a typical dinner party at Eva and Antonio’s house until the hostess recommends that they play a game. All guests must lay their cell phones down and read aloud all incoming messages and answer all incoming phone calls in front of the entire group. What begins as a party game quickly becomes a wild ride full of twists and “textual tension” in this over-the-top comedy. “Perfect Strangers” shows at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
Film tickets may be purchased at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, advance tickets are not necessary. Tickets go on sale 15 minutes prior to each film. For more information, call 304-696-6656. To view movie trailers and to download the film schedule, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.