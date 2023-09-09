Book editor and author John Patrick Grace is offering his 75th edition of The Life Writing Class, will launch Saturday, Sept. 16 on Zoom from 10 a.m. until noon.
This Zoom class will run for 10 weeks and might include at least one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants.
Since the first course in 2001, alumni have published about one book on average per class, or 70 books, issued by eight different publishers. A few have garnered contracts from traditional publishers. Among author-subsidized books, at least four have won either national or regional awards, or else have sold in excess of 3,000 copies.
Recent books by course participants include “Wildcrafting” stories by retired area principal Jerry L. Hurley, now living in Florida; “A Night in the Woods,” stories by Richard Hartman of South Charleston; and “Stories Hidden Under My Mattress” by SoulAndra Price of Institute, West Virginia.
Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He is also the author or coauthor of six nonfiction books and editor of more than 50 books, and a regular weekly columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
Genres possible for the class include autobiography, confessionals, memoirs, short stories, life-based novels, how-to books, travelogues and collections of essays. All these types have been published thus far by alumni of The Life Writing Class.
Classes will offer a multitude of writing tips, coaching on each project presented, peer feedback and opportunities to share work in progress.
Enrollment for the class is $195, or $170 for returning students. For more information or to reserve a place, call 304-617-1292 or email Grace at publishersplace@gmail.com.
