The Tri-State community lost a number of business, education and political leaders in 2019.
One military hero, missing since Oct. 20, 1944, was identified and returned home to his family in Kentucky.
Here are some who will be remembered. It is not an all-encompassing list; every death of a friend or loved one has made an impact on the community and will be remembered by friends and family for years to come.
DAVID AMSBARY, 77, of Huntington, died Nov. 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Along with his father, Loren “Jake” Amsbary, and brother, Joe Amsbary, he owned and managed Amsbary-Johnson Clothing Store, a longtime staple of men’s and ladies fashion in Huntington.
DR. NELL C. BAILEY, formerly of Huntington, died in Shenandoah Health and Rehab Center on Dec. 22, 2018. Dr. Bailey was the first woman to be appointed vice president at Marshall University when she was named vice president and dean of student affairs in 1984.
DR. EDWARD G. “NED” BOEHM JR., 77, of Richmond, Va., died June 23 from complications related to Lewy body dementia. He was a senior vice president for institutional advancement at Marshall University in the early 1990s.
JOHN WILLIAM CHANDLER, 90, died May 14 at The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. He was one of the founders of Chandler’s Plywood Products Inc., where he served as owner, past president and past chairman of the board for more than 60 years. He worked alongside his four brothers to build a corporation that was a pioneer in the mass production of quality custom cabinetry.
DAVID COHEN, 94, of Huntington, died June 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a community leader, philanthropist and the co-founder and owner of Mack and Dave’s in Huntington and a member of the Greater Huntington Wall of Fame.
D.B. DAUGHERTY, 83, of Huntington, died Oct. 19. He was a disbarred Huntington-based Social Security judge who was serving a federal sentence for his involvement in the Eric Conn scheme that stripped thousands of Kentuckians of their federal benefits.
ROBERT “FRED” DUNCAN, 66, died Sept. 29 at home in Myrtle Beach. He co-owned and operated Duncan Box and Lumber Co. for almost 50 years.
LIONEL DARCE “L.D.” EGNOR JR., 80, of Huntington, died May 4 at Paramount Senior Living. He retired as chief judge for the 6th Circuit Court of Cabell County in 1997. After serving 18 years as judge, he presided over cases for the West Virginia Supreme Court. As president of the student senate at Marshall, he was active in the movement to make Marshall a university.
DR. ALAN GOULD, 81, of Huntington, died Sept. 29 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a longtime Marshall faculty member and founder of the John Deaver Drinko Academy.
PVT. JACOB WHITLEY GIVENS, of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, was returned home on Nov. 1. He was missing in action on Oct. 20, 1944, in Germany. His remains were identified in June 2019, and returned to his 84-year-old daughter for burial in a service at McDowell Family Cemetery in Prestonsburg on Nov. 9.
DOROTHY L. BRAGG BYRD GRALEY, of Hurricane, West Virginia, died March 12. She loved designing and quilting quilts, one of which was deeded to the Cultural Center of West Virginia for preservation.
NORMA JEAN GRAY, 89, of Huntington, widow of William Howard Gray, died April 18 at the Woodlands Retirement Community. She was the founder of the River Valley Child Development Services.
FRANK E. HANSHAW JR., 88, of Huntington, died Aug. 30 in a pedestrian collision. He was president of Huntington Wholesale Furniture Co., past president of the International Wholesale Furniture Association and Associated Furniture Distributors; 2005 recipient of the Rotary International “Commitment to Service” award; and 2006 inductee of the City of Huntington Wall of Fame.
BOBBY NELSON, 84, of Huntington, died March 14. He was administrative assistant to Congressman Ken Hechler (1960-70), served as a delegate and senator in the West Virginia Legislature; and sponsored legislation that would lead to the construction of the Cam Henderson Center and then-Marshall Stadium (now Joan C. Edwards Stadium). He was also the 67th mayor of Huntington.
RALPH M. NELSON, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Dec. 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a manager of Belle’s Ladies Shop in downtown Huntington until he purchased Belle’s in 1990.
ROLAND HILL NELSON JR., 90, died March 21. He was a former president of Marshall University.
RAYMOND PEAK, 90, of Hurricane, died May 11. He was the retired mayor of Hurricane, serving 44 years.
LARRY G. SALYERS, 77, of Huntington, died Dec. 27, 2018, in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. He retired as the director of Tri-State Airport.
JODY G. SMIRL, of Huntington, died Nov. 26. She was a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates for two decades.