Sept. 7, the new season kicks off with West Virginia singer/songwriters performing "In the round." The opening concert for the series will feature a collection of some of the state's better-known songwriters, including "Mountain Stage's" Larry Groce and Ron Sowell, Johnny Staats, Mark Cline Bates, Chris Haddox, Amanda Bridgette, Annie Neeley and Andrew Adkins - with bassist Clint Lewis and "Mountain Stage" guitarist Ryan Kennedy.
Oct. 12, it's Pierce Pettis with Texas piano player Bill Webb.
Pettis will be performing songs from his critically acclaimed album, "Father's Son," and joined on stage by Texas keyboard player David Webb.
Nov. 9, Clinton Collins performs with guest Bill Mair.
Collins is an award-winning songwriter and will be joined by several friends to "channel his Appalachian roots with a unique blend of southern soul, rock 'n' roll and Americana."
Jan. 4, John Lilly and Rob McNurlin, with steel guitarist Russ Hicks, return with their annual Hank Williams "Lost Show" tribute concert.
The show will include performances by nationally acclaimed mandolin and fiddle player Staats, two-time national flatpick guitar champion Robert Shafer, Kentucky guitarist Ritchie Collins, Blue Yonder bass player Will Carter, and harmonizing guest vocalists the Price Sisters from Ohio.
The tribute evolved into a reproduction of the show that would have been held had Hank Williams not died on his way to perform in Charleston and Canton, Ohio. According to newspaper advertisements, Williams was scheduled to appear at Charleston's Municipal Auditorium on the night of Dec. 31, 1952, along with artists Hawkshaw Hawkins, Homer & Jethro, Autry Inman and the Webb Sisters.
As a special feature, the performers will re-enact a portion of that lost show and perform songs from these artists.
Feb. 15, singer and storyteller Peter Mulvey comes to the Woody Hawley Series. Mulvey has been a frequent guest on "Mountain Stage" and was even asked to guest host the program.
The season closes out May 9 with a return appearance by Bob Malone.
Malone is a veteran of rock clubs, and his recording of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" was featured in the trailer for the 2018 holiday film, "The Grinch."
Season tickets are on sale now for $125. Individual show tickets are $20 for all shows, except the Hank Williams tribute. Individual tickets to that show are $25.
For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclay center.org.