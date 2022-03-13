HUNTINGTON — Huntington East Middle School students and their families are invited to a Family Literacy Night at the school Tuesday, March 15.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to learn more about financial literacy, media literacy and literature, with an emphasis on banned books.
“This is a great opportunity for families to learn together about how and why books are banned, and to open discussions within their own households about the importance of books and authors in the community,” said Karen Lawhorn, Huntington East Middle academic coach, in a news release.
In addition to a special banned books exhibit, Family Literacy Night will feature a display of Literature Fair projects made by students, a “book tasting” where students can explore new fiction, and knowledge games. Diana Whitlock of Chase Bank will also present information about financial literacy.
“The goal of Family Literacy Night is to expose our students and their families to different areas of literacy and give them space to talk about them in a fun, relaxed environment,” said Heather James, Huntington East Middle School parent partner, in the release. “When families have a great time learning together, everyone benefits. We also like getting the chance to connect with families and have some fun as a community.”
The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Huntington East Middle School cafeteria. Families may arrive anytime between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
