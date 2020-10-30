HUNTINGTON — Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will present a socially distant and safe Fantasy Maze for Halloween 2020.
Since its debut in 2015, thousands of families have enjoyed an enchanted trip through the Fantasy Maze, billed as a non-scary Halloween alternative, filled with classic storybook and cartoon characters. The Drive-Thru Fantasy Maze will take place along the inner roadway in Ritter Park on Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday Nov. 1 from 2-6 p.m.
Admission is $5 per car and children will receive a bag of candy upon entry. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times and follow the flow of traffic through the maze. Vehicles will enter the maze at 12th Street and exit on 8th Street.
The maze, presented by the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, is staffed by the HART Choose Joy Players and made possible by a donation from the McElroy family.