Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll, Inc., right, and Denise Poole, curator of the Central City Museum, left, are pictured at the Central City Museum at Village Antiques Mall in Huntington in this file photo.
HUNTINGTON — Break out your tie-dye and bell bottoms for the “Far Out Fest” in Central City on Saturday, May 20, from noon to 5 p.m. The 1960s/70s-themed event and fundraiser by RenewAll Inc. is in support of the Central City Museum.
There will be vintage clothing and antiques vendors, a photo booth and fashion show. Mark Davis with Vinyl Village, a live vinyl DJ, will spin hits from the '60s and '70s.
“We want people to appreciate the history of Central City,” said Lauren Kemp, executive director of RenewAll. “There's a long history of legacy businesses in this neighborhood that all kind of have a touch point back to that original history as Central City, which was its own incorporated town that was planned to bring industry into this area around the 1900 turn of the century.”
All attendees who dress in theme will be entered to win a contest.
“We chose the '70s because it's kind of trending in terms of some of the re-creations of fashion and things that we see today and decor and ideas about modernism and things like that,” Kemp said.
Admission is a suggested donation of $5.
The Central City Museum is also launching an oral history exhibit that will be at the event. Visitors will be able to hear people who grew up in the neighborhood 50 years ago and were part of family businesses that went back 50 years before them.
