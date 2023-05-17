The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Break out your tie-dye and bell bottoms for the “Far Out Fest” in Central City on Saturday, May 20, from noon to 5 p.m. The 1960s/70s-themed event and fundraiser by RenewAll Inc. is in support of the Central City Museum.

There will be vintage clothing and antiques vendors, a photo booth and fashion show. Mark Davis with Vinyl Village, a live vinyl DJ, will spin hits from the '60s and '70s.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you