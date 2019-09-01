HUNTINGTON — Since 2014, The Wild Ramp has been bringing folks inside to its year-round market located in the heart of Old Central City.
Come Oct. 5, The Wild Ramp will celebrate the connection between farms, food and the greater Huntington community at its annual Farm-to-Table Dinner.
"The Farm-to-Table Dinner, of course, features locally grown food and takes place in the historic Central City District. It is a one-of-a-kind experience in Huntington," said Lauren Kemp, development coordinator at The Wild Ramp. "We gather around a meal sourced from local farms and thank the farmers that share their food and stories."
The event will feature chef Chris Dixon, live music and locally sourced food from farms in the community.
"It is our largest fundraiser to support our community-based programming, like SNAP STRETCH and Kid's Day," Kemp said.
The Wild Ramp is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that was started by farmers and consumers who wanted to increase access to fresh food in the Tri-State area.
"We celebrated our seventh anniversary this year and have been in Central City for five years," Kemp said. "It is because of our community support that we have continued to support local farmers and start new programs."
The event sponsors are local businesses including Moses Auto Mall; Buzz Foods; Edward Tucker Architects; Duffield, Lovejoy, Stemple & Boggs Attorneys at Law; Service Pump & Supply; Dinsmore & Shohl LLP; Mainstreet Insurance; First State Bank; and Tiffany Tatum CPA.
This year tickets are $75 per person, which includes a five-course meal of original recipes and two complimentary drink tickets for wine and beer.
Tickets are available at www.wildramp.org. Check-in starts at 5 p.m. at The Wild Ramp. Dinner will be from 6 to 7 p.m. and is immediately followed by entertainment at the Gazebo.
"The Wild Ramp will reinvest all proceeds of this event into community-based programs that make the Huntington Tri-State area a better place to live and work," Kemp said. "The Wild Ramp is always striving to offer more great local food, programs, educational opportunities and other ways of connecting with our local food community. We welcome you to join us at the table. If you grow, raise or make something, or have ideas for a program or event, please contact us about becoming part of the market. If you are someone who simply likes quality local food, food products and artisan goods, come visit us at the market or at one of our mobile locations."
The mission of The Wild Ramp is to operate a year-round, community-supported market that provides a viable economic outlet for local food producers while providing consumers access to locally grown agricultural products.
