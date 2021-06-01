The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Huntington Mall is hosting tryouts/interviews for the next 2021-22 Fashion Advisory Teen Board from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, June 3, in Macy's Court.

Huntington Mall is looking to fill 25 spots to the FAB Teen board. Their focus is on three things: customer service, fashion and community service.

Requirements to be considered to join the Fashion Advisory Teen Board are: be a sophomore, junior or senior for the 2021-22 school season and maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA. 

Tryouts will consist of a runway walk and interview. Applicants are asked to prepare for this event with a sense of fashion that can be found from any of the Huntington Mall stores.

If a teen is under 18, their parent/guardian must attend try-outs as well. See customer service for details and to pick up an application

For more information, contact 304-733-0492, ext 102, or marketingdirector@huntington-mall.com.

