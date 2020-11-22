INEZ, Ky. — Fast Change Lube and Oil Inc. provided over 400 free, full-service oil changes to veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, through its 18 active locations in Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.
“This year has been challenging for all of us in the face of the pandemic and the impacts it has had on our region. In spite of that, we are committed to honoring the men and women who serve, or have served, our country and offer this free service as our way to thank them for their dedication,” Fast Change President Kevin Davis said in a news release.
Fast Change has been offering free oil changes to veterans and active-duty military personnel since 2017. In 2020, a total of 433 free oil changes were provided, topping 2019’s all-time high of 328 free oil changes.
“We had people in line as soon as we opened the garage doors and stayed late to be sure every veteran was served. It’s truly an honor to provide this benefit to our service men and women,” Davis said.
In addition to the Veterans Day promotion, Fast Change offers discounts to active military and veterans daily and also continues to support the military through Operation Soldier Care, which has raised more than $80,000 for deployed troops.
Established in 1994, Fast Change Oil and Lube has locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee and Virginia with 18 active locations and growing.