HUNTINGTON — Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine alumna Sonja P. Dawsey, M.D., and her father, Sanford M. “Sandy” Dawsey, M.D., have jointly established a scholarship through the school’s “Adopt a Medical Student” initiative.
Dr. Sonja Dawsey is a native of Kensington, Maryland, and a graduate of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. After completing medical school at Marshall in 2014, she completed her internal medicine residency at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium in San Antonio, Texas, and will complete a gastroenterology fellowship at Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, in 2020. Dr. Sandy Dawsey is a senior investigator in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health.
“We started this scholarship to give back to the place that is creating a wonderful journey and career in medicine,” said Sonja and Sandy Dawsey.
The Dawsey Family Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to out-of-state residents and second preference given to students from West Virginia. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.
The first recipient of their scholarship is Jenna J. Zuzolo of Tipp City, Ohio. Zuzolo is a first-year medical student who played on the Marshall women’s soccer team as an undergraduate student. She has volunteered extensively in the Dayton, Ohio, and Huntington areas and is extremely passionate about helping at-risk youth and those with diabetes.
For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by email at holmes@marshall.edu, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.
Photo caption: Alumna Sonja P. Dawsey, M.D., and her father Sanford M. “Sandy” Dawsey, M.D., have jointly established a scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.