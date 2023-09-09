The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PITTSBURGH -- The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Teen Academy. High school juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who live in Western Pennsylvania or West Virginia, are welcome to apply to any of the Teen Academy's four locations and dates.

The Teen Academy offers insight into a number of topics and specialties, including the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the FBI’s domestic and international roles, according to a news release. Students will also enjoy numerous hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role-playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you