PITTSBURGH -- The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office is now accepting applications for the 2023 Teen Academy. High school juniors and seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher who live in Western Pennsylvania or West Virginia, are welcome to apply to any of the Teen Academy's four locations and dates.
The Teen Academy offers insight into a number of topics and specialties, including the importance of making good choices when using online communication platforms, what violations of federal law the FBI investigates, what is required of all FBI applicants and the FBI’s domestic and international roles, according to a news release. Students will also enjoy numerous hands-on experiences involving specialized areas of the FBI, such as the Evidence Response Team, role-playing scenarios and an introduction to the FBI SWAT team.
After the class, students will be more aware of challenges their communities face, better understand how the FBI serves their area, and be more prepared to mentor their peers.
Any student in their junior or senior year with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. All students will be evaluated based on their written essay and application (GPA, school activities and community involvement) to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants. The program is not exclusive to students only interested in criminal justice. Space is limited and acceptance is not guaranteed.
