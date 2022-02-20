HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature writer Homer Hickam and storyteller Douglas Imbrogno.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. in downtown Huntington.
Homer Hickam is the author of many books including the acclaimed memoir “Rocket Boys” that was adapted into the film “October Sky.” His awards for writing are many and include the University of Alabama’s Clarence Cason Award and Shepherd University’s Appalachian Heritage Author’s Award. He was raised in the coalfields of West Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech. Homer and his wife share their time between homes in Alabama and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Douglas John Imbrogno is a lifelong storyteller in words, pictures and moving images. He is editor of the multimedia magazine WestVirginiaVille.com and co-founder of the storytelling documentary and video production shop AmpMediaProject.com. He is now working on a “sorta memoir” titled “WHAT HAPPENED: Confessions of a Failed Boulevardier.”
The “Writers Can Read” open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month all year from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Heritage Station. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
