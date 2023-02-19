HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature novelists Neema Avashia and Bob Lane Bragg, both of whom have Mountain State roots.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., downtown Huntington.
Avashia, the daughter of Indian immigrants, was born and raised in southern West Virginia. She has been an educator and activist in the Boston Public Schools since 2003, and was named a City of Boston Educator of the Year in 2013. Her first book, “Another Appalachia: Coming Up Queer and Indian in a Mountain Place,” was published by West Virginia University Press in March 2022. The book was named Best LGBTQ Memoir of 2022 by BookRiot, and was one of the New York Public Library’s Best Books of 2022. She lives in Boston with her partner, Laura, and her daughter, Kahani.
Bragg was raised near Montgomery, West Virginia. He attended West Virginia Tech and holds degrees in electrical engineering technology, electronic engineering technology and a bachelor’s of science in civil engineering. A registered professional engineer, he has worked for the past 38 years in consulting engineering. He wrote “No Direct Evidence” about the five Sodder children who were declared dead in a Christmas morning fire in 1945, just outside Fayetteville, West Virginia. However, the children’s remains were never found, and strange phone calls, death threats, and a mysterious man watching the house were just a few of the puzzling events that preceded the fire.
Bragg’s interest in the Sodder case began when he was a young boy and first saw the Sodder billboard outside Fayetteville around 1967. He began researching the Sodder case in 2015 and spent six years putting together the book, which details the history of the case and speculates what could possibly have happened to the five Sodder children.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month. The event features two award-winning, published authors who serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Previous featured readers have included Marc Harshman, Denise Giardina, Crystal Wilkinson, Jonathan Corcoran, Doug Van Gundy, Robert Gipe, Nick White and others. Following the author readings, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
