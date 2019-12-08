HUNTINGTON — “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” will take place at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church next Sunday, Dec. 15.
It will be the 10th annual festival for the downtown church, at 513 10th St. in Huntington. The event is set for 4 p.m. in the sanctuary.
Christmas music and scripture will be performed by Johnson Memorial’s Sanctuary and Bell Choirs, Johnson’s Marshall University Music Scholars, MU Faculty Brass Quintet, MU String Quartet, organist Dr. Johan Botes and the St. Joseph School Children’s Choir.
The lessons tell the biblical story of the birth of Jesus, as accompanied by favorite carols and Christmas songs, old and new.