HUNTINGTON — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will present the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols next weekend.
The performance will feature the sanctuary and handbell choirs of the church, as well as a brass quintet and string quartet from Marshall University, the Huntington East Middle School Honor choir, and the West Hamlin Elementary ensemble.
Scripture, carols and contemporary songs will tell the story of Christmas.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to offer the festival since the pandemic, and we’re glad to be back, especially with so many instrumentalists and young singers joining the church’s choir,” said Bruce Rous, director of music at the church, in a news release. “It is absolutely thrilling to hear the congregation singing carols with us, accompanied by organ, brass, and strings. It is Johnson Memorial’s traditional Christmas offering to the Tri-State.”
The festival is 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the church’s sanctuary at 5th Avenue and 10th Street in downtown Huntington.
There is no charge for admission, but a free-will offering will be received. For additional information, call the church at 304-525-8116.
