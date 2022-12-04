The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

202010xx churches 16.jpg
Stained glass windows in the sanctuary of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church in Huntington in 2020.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will present the 12th annual Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols next weekend.

The performance will feature the sanctuary and handbell choirs of the church, as well as a brass quintet and string quartet from Marshall University, the Huntington East Middle School Honor choir, and the West Hamlin Elementary ensemble.

