CHARLESTON — A city once again becomes a work of art, as Charleston’s FestivALL returns for its 18th year.
After two years of online or hybrid festivals, FestivALL returns as fully in person with 14 days of music, art, theater, dance and more.
Some of the big events during this year’s festival include the Wine & Jazz Music Festival back on the lawn of the University of Charleston, two “Mountain Stage” performances at the Clay Center, a Juneteenth Celebration and “Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical” from the Charleston Light Opera Guild, but there’s plenty of things to see and do from June 12 to June 26.
As always, many FestivALL events are free to the public, but not all. For ticketing information and a complete schedule, check festivallcharleston.com.
Day one of FestivALL kicks off Sunday, June 12 with the beginning of the Art-For-ALL Kids Juried Art Exhibition, on display throughout FestivALL, in the lobby of the Clay Center.
Sunday also brings back the Carriage Trail Walk with music, art and dance. The popular path to the former Sunrise Museum, includes performances along the way by Katzendrummers, Shane Meade, JADCO Contemporary Dance Company and more.
Monday, June 13 the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation has its first Lunchtime with the Arts performance at Slack Plaza, City Center with The Unit.
Lunchtime with the Arts shows are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
At 7 p.m., FestiVIOLA, including members of the Valley Violists, performs at the Woman’s Club of Charleston.
Tuesday, June 14, Three’s Company Blues Band performs at Slack Plaza, City Center for Lunchtime with the Arts.
At 6 p.m. the Chancellor’s STEM Speaker Series presents Carl Zimmer with “The Age of Viruses and Viral Disinformation: Making Sense of the Pandemic” at the Kanawha County Public Library.
There is also a Community Drum Circle beginning at 6 p.m. at Slack Plaza, City Center.
Wednesday, June 15, the Spencer Elliott Trio is the artist for Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s Lunchtime with the Arts at Slack Plaza, City Center.
At 6 p.m. Susan Marrash-Minnerly stars as Dorothy Parker in “You Might As Well Live,” at Unity Church.
Tickets $15 at the door.
Thursday, June 16 is FestivALL’s ArtWalk with arts, music and more in downtown Charleston. It’s also the return of “Rolls on the River,” a pepperoni roll feast and craft beer tasting, at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Adult general admission for “Rolls on the River” is $35.
Friday, June 17, Charleston, South Carolina band Ranky Tanky performs at Live on the Levee with Minor Swing. The free show begins 6:30 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park.
At 8 p.m. Charleston Light Opera Guild opens “Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical” at the guild theater.
The show runs 8 p.m. on June 17 and 18 and 6 p.m. on June 19. It returns 8 p.m. June 24 and 25 and 6 p.m. June 27.
Tickets are $20.
Saturday, June 18, there’s a full day of events all over the city. Some of the highlights include Ice Cream and the Arts beginning at 4 p.m. on Tennessee Avenue in Elk City, the Juneteenth Celebration 5 p.m. at the State Capitol Complex and the Mayor’s Concert at 5 p.m. at Slack Plaza, City Center featuring blues band GA-20, Aristotle Jones and the Carpenter Ants.
Admission to the Mayor’s Concert is free.
Sunday, June 19, the day’s events include the WV Birthday Celebration with the Kanawha Valley Community Band at 2 p.m. at Kanawha State Forest, Dance FestivALL with Tentacle Tribe 3 p.m. at the Clay Center and a sold-out “Mountain Stage” at the Culture Center Theater.
Tickets to Dance FestivALL start at $10.
Tuesday, June 21, the Charleston Civic Chorus performs 7 p.m. at Charleston Baptist Temple. Admission is free.
Wednesday, June 22, there’s live music bingo 6:30 p.m. at Fife Street Brewing and the Three Things speaker series returns to the Clay Center at 7 p.m.
Guests for Three Things include Lady D, Louis Argento, and Amanda Jane.
Tickets are $10.
Thursday, June 23 Kaleidoscope by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond at 5:30 p.m. at Jarrett Construction Mansion, the premiere of the documentary “The Wake Up Call: A West Virginia Hero’s Life” 6 p.m. at the Culture Center and the “Home by 10” concert series at 186 Summers Street.
Admission to “The Wake Up Call” is $10.
Friday, June 24 brings the second FestivALL themed Live on the Levee at Haddad Riverfront Park with Remember Jones and The Company Stores.
Music begins at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.
Saturday, June 25, the Children’s Art Fair and the Capitol Street Art Fair take over downtown Charleston from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wine & Jazz Music Festival Returns to the lawn at the University of Charleston beginning at 3 p.m. and the Mountain Moves West Performance Project comes to the theater at the Charleston Convention Center at 7 p.m.
Admission to Wine & Jazz is $30.
Tickets to Mountain Moves are $25.
FestivALL closes out Sunday, June 26 with the second day of the Children’s Art Fair beginning at noon on Capitol Street, Air Play at the Clay Center starting at 2 p.m. and a second FestivALL “Mountain Stage” 7 p.m. at the Culture Center.
Tickets to Air Play start at $20.
Tickets to “Mountain Stage” are $25 in advance.
For more information, visit festivallcharleston.com.