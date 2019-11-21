The weather has grown cold and the dark night comes earlier in the evening these days, but that is when the season’s festivities add luster and light and fun to our surroundings. Thanksgiving Day is nearly upon us and Christmas is in the air, and two holiday traditions in the Tri-State are about to kick into high gear.
The Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in Lawrence County, Ohio, is a new tradition in the area. Now in its fourth year and hosted by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the event takes place Nov. 22-23 at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point, Ohio.
Tonight, Thursday, Nov. 21, the Festival of Trees and Christmas Market begins with a 5K run/walk on an illuminated path at 6:30 p.m. at Point Industrial Park in South Point.
On Friday, Nov. 22, the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will host many expertly decorated Christmas trees, musical entertainment and many vendors on hand selling unique holiday goods. From 3 to 8 p.m., live reindeer will be on display. There will also be a drive-thru Nativity on scene hosted by the Jeremiah 38 Ministries along with 15 area churches.
Saturday, Nov. 23, will officially be “Kids Day” at the Festival of Trees and Christmas Market in Lawrence County. There will be decorated Christmas trees that folks can bid on, and live music and vendors will also be on hand at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. From 1 to 3 p.m., there will be an area for kids that will include games, selfies with Santa, live music and more. Entry into the kids’ area is a suggested donation of one can of nonperishable food that will be given to area folks in need. Live reindeer will make an appearance again from 1 to 6 p.m.
More event information can be found at lcfestivaloftrees.com or 740-377-4550.
Meanwhile, across the Ohio River in nearby Ashland, the Festival of Trees and Trains is about to celebrate its 35th year at the historic Paramount Arts Center. Located at 1300 Winchester Ave., the event will last for 10 days between Nov. 22 and Dec. 1.
Trains have been a part of our collective Christmas memories for over a century. In the old days, trains brought missed loved ones to town, took you to see loved ones who lived far away, and took you to town to shop and experience different festivities. For those who have ridden on a train or seen and heard one wind its way through a mountain valley with its whistle echoing into the night, locomotives are fascinating and imagination-sparking on their own, even now in this modern age.
As a result, miniature train displays still fascinate people of all ages and walks of life. Just this month, multiple articles came out about rock music legend Rod Stewart’s model railroad project that took 26 years for him to build at his home. For those who are model train enthusiasts, those who are simply lovers of trains or those who want to inspire that appreciation for locomotives in younger folks, the Festival of Trees and Trains is the place to share such an experience during the holiday season.
There is more to the Festival of Trees and Trains, however, than hand-made miniature locomotive scenes and villages. The event also offers shopping opportunities, amazingly decorated Christmas trees, and children’s activities and entertainment. Live music will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 5 to 9 p.m. Monday. Live music will return next weekend as well.
Other activities include “Cocoa with Santa and Activities for Kids Onstage” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday of both weekends, the Ashland Youth Ballet will perform Sunday, Nov. 24, Scout Day is on Monday, Nov. 25, Family Night is on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and presentations by the Hollyhocks School of Wonder will happen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, from noon to 3 p.m.
The ornately ornamented Christmas trees on display have been decorated by professionals and amateurs alike — including 40 trees adorned by area Scouts and school children, smaller trees made by community members and organizations and extra large Christmas trees called “showstoppers.”
The Festival of Trees and Trains will be open from noon to 9 p.m. on most days, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, from noon to 6 p.m. Sundays, and from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28, Thanksgiving Day.
Tickets are $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for kids 12 and under, $12 for up to five people together on Family Day, and ages 3 and under are free.
The Festival of Trees and Trains is the primary fundraiser for the Paramount Woman’s Association. More information can be found at www.pacfott.org.