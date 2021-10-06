CHARLESTON — FestivFALL returns this week for 10 days of autumnal themed arts, crafts, music, theater, and dance.
The festival kicks off Friday night with “Glow in the Park,” a brightly lit night of music and art, at Magic Island and Sound Checks at the Clay Center with Southern Avenue.
Through the weekend, there’s the Harvest Art Fair at The Virginian (814 Virginia St.), Charleston Light Opera Guild’s Saturday night encore of “Putting it Together” at the guild theater on Tennessee Avenue and “Mountain Stage” Sunday night at the Culture Center Theater, featuring Tommy Emmanuel with Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley.
Highlights next week include the Three Things speaker series Wednesday night at Capitol Market, "An Evening with the West Virginia Dance Company" Thursday night at the Culture Center Theater and a screening Friday night of the 1988 Tim Burton film “Beetlejuice” outside Starlings Coffee & Provisions with “A Film Under the Stars” presented by the West Virginia International Film Festival.
The festival closes out with a celebration of all things fall with the annual Carriage Trail Leaf Walk with Music, Art and Theatre, from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.