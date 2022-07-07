MARLINTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is set to debut a fiddle and banjo event this weekend.
On Saturday, July 9, the inaugural Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contests and World Class Jam will take place in Marlinton, West Virginia, located in Pocahontas County.
Pocahontas County is celebrating its bicentennial all weekend with its Pioneer Days street fair, which has been held every second weekend in July since 1967. This year, the Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contests and World Class Jam has been added to the Saturday lineup.
The Hammons Family influenced generations of bluegrass and old-time musicians in West Virginia, the Appalachian region and around the world from the 1800s to the late 1900s, eventually becoming inductees into the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame in 2020.
Fiddlers and banjo pickers who want to compete in the inaugural event can register for free online if done before the festival or in person for $10 before 9:30 a.m. on the day of the competitions Saturday. An online contest registration form can be found at tinyurl.com/HammonsFamilyFestival.
The contest will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Discovery Junction outdoor venue in downtown Marlinton, located next to the Pocahontas County Opera House.
After the contest, for which prize winners will receive $500 in various categories, there will be a free Pioneer Days concert at Discovery Junction by the legendary Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack, 1970s and ’80s bluegrass greats Richard Hefner and the Black Mountain Bluegrass Boys, and Hugh Bryan’s Golden Age. There will also be a second Gazebo Stage nearby that will host performances throughout the day.
People are welcome to join the jam sessions that will be hosted throughout the day Saturday at various locations in downtown Marlinton. The jams will be led by musicians such as the aforementioned Richard Hefner, Dwight Diller and Mike Bing, along with Trevor Hammons, Danny Arthur, Jim Martin, JR Loudermilk, Henry Barnes, Ali Kafki, Kim Johnson, Jake Krack, Mike and Mary Sue Barnes, and others. Some of the open jams will happen at the Cackling Hens parking lot next to the Opera House, at French’s Diner and inside the historic Richardson Building.
For those who arrive in town Friday afternoon, downtown Marlinton will turn into an open-air square dance Friday evening after the Fireman’s Parade, with music provided by Mud Hole Control.
Primitive camping will be available within walking and driving distance of the events in Marlinton along the Greenbrier River. There are also hotels and motels in the area.
The Hammons Family left Kentucky and moved into the backwoods of what was then known as “western” Virginia around 1850, 13 years before West Virginia would became its own state on June 20, 1863. They were intent on keeping the old ways of living and old musical traditions alive, passing their customs down through the generations.
The first Hammons Family musician to be recognized by the outside world was fiddler Edden Hammons, who was born in 1874 and was recorded by a West Virginia University folklorist in 1947. Years later, the family’s fame spread through a series of field recordings made in the 1970s by musician and folklorist Allen Jabbour, assisted by local musician Dwight Diller, that was supported by the Library of Congress. These recordings were distributed by Rounder Records on a vinyl LP and a documented CD box set.
The current musician carrying on the Hammons Family tradition is Trevor Hammons.
“I play the banjo, fiddle and the guitar and a little bit of mandolin, but mainly the banjo and the fiddle,” Hammons said. “My Uncle Dewey played a two-finger style of banjo, and when I was a kid, he played the banjo in front of me. When I was older and I understood things a little better, my dad, Trampas Hammons, told me who my great-grandpa Lee Hammons was, and then I eventually got a guitar but didn’t like playing it very much. My Uncle Brian, my dad’s brother, he had one of my Great-Uncle Dewey’s banjos and he handed it to me one day and said, ‘If you can come back in a week and play me a song, you can have that banjo.’ So I took a banjo lesson and learned how to play ‘Boil Them Cabbage Down’ and then I met him at my grandma’s house one evening and I played it for him, and I had a banjo.”
The heirloom banjo has been tweaked a bit.
“It was an older bluegrass banjo, so I took the resonator off because I didn’t like the way it looked,” said Hammons. “I wanted an open-back, old-time banjo. I can play a few tunes using the old two-finger style on the banjo that my Uncle Dewey played. It is 100 percent different than the clawhammer style of picking. It has a roll pretty much like the three-finger style does. A lot of people say the two-finger style is older than clawhammer style.”
The Hammons Family will have a booth in downtown Marlinton on Saturday where folks will have a chance to play and look at some of the family’s vintage instruments.
“I also have a banjo that my Great-Grandpa Lee put together, and the head of the banjo is made out of an old flour sack,” said Hammons. “You can still see the instructions on it and read about how to make biscuits. We will also bring a dulcimer that he made to the Hammons Family booth this Saturday, and an old fiddle. He made a really good dulcimer somehow, as you can tell that he had to make it with whatever wood he had around. Still, the craftsmanship is great and it is really playable.”
To learn more about the Hammons Family, visit wvmusichalloffame.com/hof_hammons.html.