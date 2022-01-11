The Fiesta Tableware Company announced Peony is its new color for 2022. It is the first shade of pink the West Virginia-based company has produced for the Fiesta Dinnerware line since the retirement of Flamingo in 2013.
“Peony is coming at just the right time for our 2022 color,” Rich Brinkman, vice president of sales and marketing at the Fiesta Tableware Company, said in a news release. “The shade is optimistic, pleasant and comforting. Coming on the heels of our anniversary, Peony takes our colors in a new direction where we can explore our softer side.”
Fiesta Dinnerware is manufactured in Newell, Hancock County. The company unveiled the new color at the Atlanta International Gift & Home Furnishings Market Tuesday morning. It is the 54th color the line has produced since its introduction in 1936.
The initial response on social media after the announcement was largely enthusiastic, as Fiesta collectors and fans have long asked for a shade of pink in the line. The company has said pink pigments are difficult and expensive to produce.
"Fiesta Dinnerware is fired at an extremely high temperature. ... Because of this high-fired process, certain colors can be very difficult to make, for instance, any shade of pink," the company wrote in a blog post in 2012 when Flamingo was launched. The shade was retired just a year later.
The only other true pink that has been in the Fiesta line is Rose, which was in production from 1951 to 1959 and 1987 to 2005. Persimmon, a pinky-red hue, was produced from 1995 to 2008.
Peony will be available for preorder on May 15 and will begin shipping on June 1.
The company typically has 13 to 16 colors in production, the news release said. Last year saw the retirement of two longtime colors, Cobalt Blue and Shamrock. They had been a part of the line since 1986 and 2002, respectively.
