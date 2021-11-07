HUNTINGTON — Today is the final day to purchase tickets for the fifth annual Speakeasy Gala hosted by Marshall University’s Luke Lee Listening, Language and Learning Lab (the “L”).
The event’s yearly focus is to support and celebrate teaching deaf and hard-of-hearing children to listen and speak at the “L”. The fundraiser, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, will take place at Guyan Country Club.
At each Speakeasy Gala, guests relive the days of the “Roaring ’20s” while dressing in flapper dresses and tuxedos. Participants will enjoy jazz music, a variety of silent auction items, a photo booth and delicious food and drinks by the Guyan Country Club.
The keynote speaker for the event will be Dr. Adam Van Horn, an otolaryngologist who recently joined Marshall Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeons. Van Horn completed a yearlong fellowship in pediatric otolaryngology at the University of Michigan. His training makes him an expert in specialized areas such as complex airway construction, cochlear implantation, microtia reconstruction and pediatric tumors of the head and neck.
“We’re so excited about the opportunity to celebrate our facility and the children who grow and learn here,” said Jodi Cottrell, program director for the “L.”
General admission tickets are available for $100 and VIP tickets are available for $125 (includes two drink tickets). You can purchase tickets by e-mailing Cottrell at cottrellj@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-3455, and they’re available through midnight Sunday, Nov. 7.
The event annually accounts for almost $20,000 to help the “L” continue to provide services for deaf and hard-of-hearing children in West Virginia.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.