HUNTINGTON — For almost a decade, local artist Zac White has been the force behind over 50 events highlighting the more alternative sides of local music and arts in the Tri-State.
But after taking on so many productions, White is taking some time off to concentrate on his own art and his art-related day job.
On Saturday night, Nov. 5, the final Heck Yeah Fest will take place at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden at 741 6th Ave. in Huntington.
Hosting the event, which begins at 4 p.m. and lasts late into the night, will be comedian Cody Walaka Cannon, aka the Morgantown Madman of Funny Business, who will introduce the 11 bands and then end the night with a comedy set of his own. The festival is for ages 18 and older, and tickets are $20 at the door.For White, making the Heck Yeah Fest happen has been a labor of love.
“This show was never about me making money at the door, but rather it has been about trying to get some attention onto some current artists who have worked equally as hard as the artists and musicians that were here 10 years ago, who were playing house shows then, yet are now featured acts,” said White. “I feel like hip-hop, metal and punk artists all have a shared conceptional ‘do it yourself’ (DIY) ethos, in that they all require communities coming together to support and promote themselves. It’s nice that the Heck Yeah Fest show is ending on a high note, because I see many examples of unique groups all doing just that.”
White offers this rundown on the bands and artists to be featured at Saturday’s final Heck Yeah Fest.
Summit Point:
“This recently formed two-piece shoegaze/doom/punk band from the Tri-State area randomly came to the show last year and have been actively playing and recording an album since then. They’re such an amazing group. I wanted them to headline the event after they mentioned they had a new album to release in the weeks right before the festival date, which is truly one of the most organic things that has happened with this festival.” https://summitpoint.bandcamp.com/
Krandus:
“This Parkersburg, West Virginia-based psych/metal duo features band mates who played in this festival in previous years with other bands. They produce a heavy and unique version of Black Sabbath thunder that sounds like they are under the influence of some cosmic synth deity. Their music is very different from a lot of the bands found in our area.” https://krandus.bandcamp.com/album/krand-s
Dinosaur Burps:
“This longtime hip-hop duo from Charleston represents 10-plus years of dedication to the DIY hip-hop/music scene in the Tri-State, and they have appeared on the bill with many other talented artists over the years.They just recently played a Tyler Childers ‘Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?’ album release show in Colorado during Childers’ run at the famed Red Rocks venue.” https://dinosaurburps.bandcamp.com/album/mother-nature-wants-you-dead
Duck City:
“The Charleston-based hip-hop collective Duck City is one of this region’s best groups. I’ve been very lucky to catch them performing a few times over the last few years, and I think they’re one of the most hardworking groups in West Virginia. I constantly see new productions that they create on their social media as well as videos of their live sets that they put on YouTube.Since I’m taking the time off from booking shows to focus on my art, I wanted to take the opportunity to put them on the bill for all of us to enjoy.” https://duckcitymusic.bandcamp.com/
Jim Polak:
“Jim Polak and the Exclaim Records team will have a booth at Heck Yeah Fest. They are a highly active group of collaborative artists who are producing monthly art shows at The Loud. Those shows feature many new, local, physical and visual artists as well as Exclaim Records artists that have a new release ready to drop.” https://jimpolak.bandcamp.com/releases
Good Peoples:
“This local hip-hop collective has been actively making music weekly with the PK (psych kids) Collective. They have been foundational in all of the Huntington efforts to bring hip-hop to the forefront locally. Good Peoples will also host a jam on the patio between sets inside, featuring sets from GP/PK, Lil Droopy, No Good POS and many more.”
The Absurd:
“These guys are from destinations as varied as Nashville, Michigan and L.A., and we were lucky enough to get them here. One of my favorite things to happen organically was the Heck Yeah Fest being mentioned as a reliable connection to this touring band. It doesn’t often work out because of budgeting, but thanks to getting some funding this year from our sponsors, I was able to confirm the date with The Absurd in advance. I love supporting bands like this and being able to bring in new music to Huntington.” https://theabsurd.bandcamp.com/
The sponsors at the 2022 Heck Year Fest include Gi-Gi’s Pepperoni Rolls, who will have a food truck at the event, New Hope Tattoo Gallery, MVP Smoke Shop and Vince Alonzo Photography, who is a Tamarack award-winning photographer who will have a photo booth set up at the festival.West Virginia’s Shaping Our Appalachian Region program will host a booth at The Loud as well. More information can be found at facebook.com/ShapingOurAppalachianRegion.
Some of the artists to be featured during this year’s Heck Yeah Fest include Jake Fertig, a local art teacher and physical arts and animator; Haley Fairchild, another local artist who is a supporter of local art shows; and Kris Hillen, who has been an underground artist in the area for decades and a drummer for punk bands such as Appalachian Terror Unit.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/HeckYeahFest.