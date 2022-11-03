The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Loud is pictured on July 29 in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — For almost a decade, local artist Zac White has been the force behind over 50 events highlighting the more alternative sides of local music and arts in the Tri-State.

But after taking on so many productions, White is taking some time off to concentrate on his own art and his art-related day job.

