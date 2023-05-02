A portrait of a dog at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter by Rong Wang. The portraits will be auctioned off at the West Edge Factory on Thursday, May 11, 2023 with 30% of the proceeds going toward the HCW Animal Shelter.
Artist Rong Wang hosts a silent auction of her “The Watchman” series of work, benefiting the Foundation for the Tri-State Community on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the RenewAll building in Huntington.
Sholten Singer | HD Media
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with stray cats in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with stray dogs in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with stray cats in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with a stray cat in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with a stray dog in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with a stray dog in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Rong Wang with a stray cat in China.
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
Photo courtesy of Rong Wang
HUNTINGTON — In support of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, a local artist named Rong Wang painted the portraits of 30 dogs and cats waiting to find their forever home.
These portraits will be auctioned off at the West Edge Factory at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, with 30% of the proceeds going toward the HCW Animal Shelter. Prints and notecards featuring Wang’s art will also be available for purchase.
“I think it's a nice thing for someone to do. She's sharing her talent and trying to help the shelter using her talent,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter. “It's always nice to have people who want to support the shelter and reach out to do something, that enables us to get some more funding to help take care of the animals while they're here.”
Wang first visited West Virginia last July. Impressed by the beauty of Appalachia and the friendliness of its people, she decided to move her family here from Los Angeles in November.
“We really like it here. This is our new home. It's like a forest. There are deer in the backyard, cute little birds singing and lovely neighbors,” Wang said.
The pet portrait series and auction fundraiser were her idea. She was born and raised in China where her family instilled in her a love for stray animals.
“When I was in China, my family had many dogs and cats. From time to time, I would visit rescue shelters and help stray animals. Because I grew up with small animals, I have a great affinity for them. So when I came to the United States, I always wanted to find an animal rescue organization,” she said.
She ended up discovering the HCW Animal Shelter from a flier at Heritage Station. After visiting the shelter, she took photos of the animals and created the paintings from those. Wang is excited to volunteer with the shelter when her daughter enters school this year.
“In China, my dad fed a lot of stray cats. At most 136 of them. They were abandoned by people or had injuries or diseases. My dad went to the market every day to buy fish and cook for the cats. My mom also often took me to the railroad tracks and alleys to look for stray dogs and cats to give them food and play with them. Dogs and cats give us a lot of happiness, and the bravery and strength of these stray animals also help me a lot. I am very grateful to these animals, so I am willing to do more for them,” she said.
Wang is an internationally trained artist who’s well known in Asia. She has received awards for her artwork, including the best in show watercolor honor in the 2016 Asia Pacific Art Show. Wang has four ducks and nine baby chickens, but would like to adopt a dog or cat in the future.
The event is intentionally scheduled right before Mother’s Day.
“I'm a mother myself. I have four children and, you know, once you've gotten to my age, once your children are grown and, you're no longer getting things made out of popsicle sticks for Mother's Day, we pretty much are able to get anything we want for Christmas. What my children always do is donate to a cause for me for Mother's Day,” said Gina Milum, arts and outreach coordinator for the West Edge Factory.
