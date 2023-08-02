The first day of school is right around the corner. Here is a list of events to help with everything from supplies to haircuts:
The Summit Church of the Nazarene in Ashland is hosting a Back-to-School Bash on Friday, Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. There will be food, Kona ice, cotton candy, games, inflatables, face painting, a dunk-tank and haircuts. Everything at the event is completely free.
The Back to School Fair at the Center Court in the Huntington Mall is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. There will be health information, school information, science demonstrations, a teddy bear clinic and a fashion show. Free school supplies will be given to the first 100 kids.
The Back to School Bash in front of T.J. Maxx at Ashland Town Center on Saturday, Aug 5 from 2-4 p.m. includes swag bags with coupons and a fashion show. The BARKer Farm will do a live and interactive animal show at 3 p.m.
Affordable Looks is hosting a back to school event at the J.W Scott Community Center on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-6 p.m. There will be podcasting, food, face painting, haircuts and crafts.
The South Point Community Churches will give away 500 backpacks filled with supplies and free food on Monday Aug. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at South Point Park.
Friday, Aug. 18 is Back to School Night at Live on the Levee in Charleston includes free haircuts, giveaways, games and more.
Cross Point Community Church is hosting a back to school event in the Spring Valley High School parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. There will be free food, music, inflatables, school supplies and more. Donations can be made through an Amazon Wishlist.
